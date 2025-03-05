Saudi Arabia gears up for ‘Ramzan Season 2025’ with festivities

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is gearing up for Ramzan Season 2025 to revive cultural heritage and promote the Kingdom’s local identity through a variety of Ramzan-themed activities.

The event will take place in historical sites, including Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam, located in the Eastern Province, to fill the cities with the vibrant spirit of the holy month, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This year season theme features “Our Nights Have Returned”, which promises exciting festivities throughout major locations. The streets of Riyadh will showcase bright decorations along Olaya Street and at Ghadeer Walkway.

Additionally, Jeddah’s Al-Balad historic district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will host special events. Visitors can have immersive experiences, including unique iftar and suhoor, tours of historical houses, traditional food and markets, craft workshops, and family-friendly events.

Heritage markets provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products, stimulating the local economy.

This programme aligns with the ongoing efforts to preserve heritage and support emerging talents, contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.