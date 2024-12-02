Saudi Arabia grants 60-day amnesty for runaway expat workers

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has launched a new initiative, granting expatriate workers with an absence report a 60-day grace period.

Ths initiative allows workers to correct their legal status through the Qiwa platform between December 1 and January 25, 2025, as reported by Arabic daily Okaz.

During this period, workers with absence reports have the option to transfer their services to another employer.

The initiative aims to improve labor stability by allowing workers to settle their status, transfer services, and take advantage of available time before expiration.

The ministry also revealed that workers can request a salary or experience certificate through their Qiwa Individuals account, which is free and doesn’t require any additional conditions.

To obtain a certificate, log into Qiwa Individuals platform, select job certificates, request a new certificate, choose the desired job, specify the party, select the certificate type, review, and send to employer.

The system ensures that job details are verified with the employer before issuing the certificate.