Saudi Arabia grants approved destination status to China

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has granted China the official Approved Destination Status (ADS) starting from July 1, 2024.

The announcement comes after Kingdom’s participation in the second China roadshow and ITB China in Shanghai.

This move demonstrates Kingdom’s commitment to becoming a strategic economic partner with China, fostering mutual understanding, friendship, and economic development in the tourism sector.

The initiative is a crucial step towards the Kingdom’s goal of establishing China as its third-largest source market for international arrivals by 2030, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Says Official Approved Destination Status (ADS) is Testament to the Strong Relationship between Saudi and China.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to Chinese tourists, highlighting visa simplification, increased flights, and Mandarin-language services on tourism sites and digital platforms.

Saudi ambassador to China, Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Harbi, and Saudi Tourism Authority CEO Fahd Hamidaddin highlight the benefits of strengthening bilateral ties with China for Chinese visitors.

Saudi Arabia aims to attract five million Chinese tourists by 2030 by enhancing connectivity through new direct flights by Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern.

These initiatives represent a 130 percent increase in inbound seat capacity, doubling weekly flight frequency compared to a year ago.