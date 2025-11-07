Saudi Arabia grants Premium Residency to over 100 entrepreneurs

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has granted Premium Residency to more than 100 entrepreneurs representing over 20 nationalities during the Biban Forum 2025, held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), the forum was held under the theme “A Global Destination for Opportunities.”

The initiative reflects the Kingdom’s broader efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in line with Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Entrepreneur Residency—one of the Premium Residency Center’s flagship products—is designed for founders of innovative, technology-driven start-ups seeking to expand their ventures within the Kingdom.

The programme supports Saudi Arabia’s strategy to:

Diversify its economy,

Create high-value employment opportunities, and

Foster a competitive and sustainable business ecosystem.

According to the Premium Residency Center, granting Premium Residency to global entrepreneurs underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to attracting exceptional talent and enabling innovators to thrive in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic entrepreneurial landscape.

The Premium Residency Center currently offers seven categories of residency:

Special talent residency Gifted residency Investor residency Entrepreneur residency Real estate owner residency Limited duration residency Unlimited duration residency

Each residency category provides several benefits, including:

The right to reside in Saudi Arabia with family members,

Permission to conduct business and own property, and

The ability to invite relatives to the Kingdom.

The Biban Forum serves as one of Saudi Arabia’s leading platforms for promoting entrepreneurship and supporting start-ups. It connects business owners, investors, and industry experts to exchange knowledge, establish partnerships, and explore growth opportunities both within the Kingdom and globally.