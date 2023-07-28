Saudi Arabia hits out at Israeli minister’s for storming into Al-Aqsa compound

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday, July 27, condemned the storming Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by an Israeli minister and some settlers and warned of its dangerous consequences.

The Israeli minister of national security, Itamar Ben Gvir, visited the site of the flashpoint, under heavy guard by the Israeli occupation police.

Ben Gvir made his third trip to the site on Thursday, to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av, a day of mourning and penitence for Jews to reflect on the destruction of the ancient synagogues that once stood in the compound.

The visit comes amid escalating tensions.

Minister @itamarbengvir amongst thousands of worshippers singing at the gate of the #TempleMount in #Jerusalem tonight in commemoration on the Fast of the 9th of Av. pic.twitter.com/pGplaDf02P — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר 🕎 (@YishaiFleisher) July 26, 2023

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry said the visit was a “flagrant violation” of international law and “provocation” to Muslims across the world.

“The Kingdom holds the Israeli army accountable for the consequences of such repeated violations,” the foreign ministry said.

It urged the international community to intervene to stop the escalation of the Israeli army and to provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.