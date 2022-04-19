Saudi Arabia: Holy Quran exhibition inaugurated in Makkah

Riyadh: The Director-General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Branch in the Makkah region Dr Salem Bin Hajj Al-Khamri inaugurated the Holy Quran exhibition, on Sunday at the Makkah Sheraton Hotel, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The 14-day exhibition has been organized by the General Secretariat for Exhibition and Conferences in cooperation with the King Fahd Complex for the printing of the Holy Quran. On the very first day of the exhibition, Dr. Al Khamri reported that the exhibition saw a huge turnout of 223 visitors and Umrah pilgrims.

According to Al Khamri, the complex’s production, since its establishment, has exceeded 345 million copies of all issues and this exhibition highlights the efforts of the state in establishing the biggest complex worldwide for the printing of the Quran.

The exhibition is a great platform for briefing the visitors on the stages, means, and techniques used by the complex in printing and publishing the Holy Quran. Furthermore, it exhibits the complex’s old manuscripts and modern technologies.