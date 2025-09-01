Saudi Arabia imposes Rs 1 lakh fine for smoking in food outlets

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has introduced tough new penalties to enforce food safety standards, with smoking in undesignated areas of food establishments now attracting the highest fine of Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) 5,000 (Rs 1,17,252).

The measures, developed with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), aim to strengthen hygiene practices and ensure consumer protection across the sector.

Under the revised rules, workers in food preparation areas face fines of SR 1,000 (Rs 23,444) for failing to wear face masks and another SR 1,000 for not covering their heads. Touching the nose or mouth or spitting inside establishments will result in penalties of up to SR 2,000 (Rs 46,888).

Food delivery personnel are also covered by the updated framework. Drivers who fail to wear their official company uniform will be fined SR 500, while businesses misrepresenting frozen juices as freshly prepared will face SR 1,000 fines.

أطلقنا بالتعاون مع @Saudi_FDA جدول مخالفات نظام الغذاء المحدث لتعزيز السلامة الغذائية ورفع مستوى الامتثال لدى المنشآت، التحديث يشمل آلية متدرجة للعقوبات وتصنيفات تراعي حجم النشاط



ويؤكد أن سلامة الغذاء تبدأ بالامتثال وللاطلاع على الجدول المحدث عبر الرابط: https://t.co/FF9ab4j4hu pic.twitter.com/7bJMLU8dii — وزارة البلديات والإسكان (@saudimomrah) August 30, 2025

The revised food system violations schedule introduces a tiered approach to enforcement, considering the size of the establishment and type of activity. Minor breaches receive warnings and time to correct issues, while serious violations affecting public health incur immediate fines.

Oversight now extends to delivery operations, food tracking, poisoning case management, and stricter record-keeping. Menus must also display clear information on salt and caffeine content to promote informed nutritional choices.

The ministry and SFDA emphasised that the regulations prioritise prevention over punishment, calling on all food businesses and delivery companies to comply fully to protect public health.