Saudi Arabia installs air fresheners on roads leading to Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have introduced smart devices that spray perfume in the air on the streets used by pilgrims heading to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The devices were installed by the Madinah Development Authority and can be found near the seating area close to the shops on the north side of the mosque.

This step comes within a series of initiatives and projects to humanize cities to serve worshippers and visitors heading to the Prophet’s Mosque as part of its efforts to enhance landscapes around the holy site.

More than 245 umbrellas are distributed across the northern, southern and western courtyards of the Prophet’s mosque in broad daylight, equipped with mist fans to cool temperatures, provide a healthy and safe environment for worshipers, and protect them from sun rays.

هيئة تطوير المدينة المنورة تستحدث أجهزة ذكية لتعطير الأجواء على امتداد طرق المشاة بجوار المسجد النبوي.https://t.co/zouJS0pjr8#واس_جودة_الحياة pic.twitter.com/pCzbziPHfP — واس جودة الحياة (@SPAqualitylife) July 4, 2023

After performing the annual pilgrimage in and around Makkah, many overseas pilgrims flock to Madinah to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque.

The city municipality recently said that it has mobilized more than 9,900 workers to ensure high-quality services and the comfort of believers visiting the city.