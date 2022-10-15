Saudi Arabia introduces electric coaches for elderly at Grand Mosque

Equipped with a system of front sensors to prevent collision during its lanes, speed control within any crowded surroundings.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 15th October 2022 3:44 pm IST
Saudi Arabia introduces electric coaches to transport elderly at Grand Mosque
Electric coaches are equipped with sensors, the vehicle is designed to avoid collision during driving in corridors. Photo: ReasahAlharmain/Twitter

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have introduced electric coaches to transport the elderly and people with disabilities during the circumambulation and pursuit of the Grand Mosque.

The latest facility has been launched by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the Agency for Services and Environmental Protection.

The electric coaches are 2.98 meters in length and 1 meter wide. A coach is powered by eight dry batteries that are compatible with international safety standards and has an operating capacity of up to 30 kilometres.

Equipped with a system of front sensors to prevent collision during its lanes, speed control within any crowded surroundings, other sensors for automatic stopping and immobility when opening doors, and a high-tech steering wheel through which steering and sensors are controlled.

The electric coaches are made of fibreglass in a modern way that carries the highest standards of safety and security.

In addition to that, it has several advantages, including its ability to carry seven passengers without the driver, and to turn around itself 360 degrees in narrow places, and is also characterized by its ability to reduce concussions when walking on winding floors.

It is noteworthy that the introduction of electric coaches is a continuation of the development plans in accordance with the highest international quality standards.

