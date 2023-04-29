Beirut: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Saudi Arabia and Iran will reopen their embassies in both countries within days.

This comes after the two countries agreed to restore relations in March after a series of events in 2016 led to the severing of diplomatic relations.

Amir-Abdollahian made the statement during a press conference in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Also Read Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy in Riyadh

Abdollahian added that his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, would accept his invitation to visit Tehran pointing out that he had received a similar invitation to visit the Kingdom.

He indicated that the date of the two visits would be agreed upon “through diplomatic channels.”

Earlier this April, the Saudi newspaper “Okaz” revealed the Iranian embassy in Riyadh opened its doors for the first time in seven years.

On April 6 in Beijing, the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a joint statement to begin arrangements to reopen embassies and consulates, expand bilateral relations and cooperation, and resume flights.

These steps come after Saudi Arabia and Iran announced on March 10 the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and the reopening of their embassies, following Chinese mediation, after seven years of tensions.

The relationship began to deteriorate in 2015 after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) intervened in the Yemen war after the Iran-aligned Houthi group overthrew the Riyadh-backed government and took control of the capital, Sanaa.

Tensions between the two countries have led to conflicts across the region, including the Syrian Civil War.