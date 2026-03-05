Saudi Arabia is safe, says Telugu Association amid tension in West Asia

Hyderabad: With anxiety mounting among families in India following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the escalating conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States, the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) has assured that there is no alarming situation in the kingdom.

SATA Riyadh president Srinivas Macha appealed to the Telugu community in Saudi Arabia not to panic. “We understand that this has caused anxiety among families in India of those working in the Gulf region,” he said.

Macha said officials from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh were meeting representatives of various state communities and issuing timely guidelines through official channels. He added that the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were sharing updates through their respective websites: SATAKSA and TASAKSA and authorised channels, and were taking steps to ensure the welfare of their citizens in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

He urged people to remain calm amid the developments in the Middle East.

Those seeking assistance can contact Embassy of India, Riyadh, on: 00-966-11-4884697, 00-966-542126748 (WhatsApp only) and 800-247-1234 (toll free).