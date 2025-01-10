Saudi Arabia issues weather warning: Heavy rain, strong winds until Jan 12

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted rainfall of varying intensities across most regions, ranging from light to moderate and heavy, starting Friday, January 10, and continuing until Sunday, January 12.

Heavy rain will be accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour, with the possibility of torrential rain, hail, and high waves along the coasts.

Regions likely to be affected include Tabuk, the Northern Borders, Al Jouf, Madinah, Makkah, Hail, Al Qassim, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Al Baha, Asir, and Jazan.

Also Read Saudi Arabia announces minimum Iqama validity to issue final exit visa

The NCM’s report indicates that Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, and Hail will experience these conditions on Friday and Saturday, while Tabuk and Madinah are expected to receive rainfall on Friday.

Riyadh and Al Baha will be affected from Friday to Sunday, while the Eastern Province, Asir, and Jazan are predicted to experience rain from Saturday through Sunday. Rainfall in Al Qassim is expected particularly on Saturday.

The NCM has urged residents to stay updated on the latest weather developments through its website, the “Anwaa” application, and its official social media channels.

Residents are also advised to follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.