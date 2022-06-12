Saudi Arabia, Kuwait crackdown on illegal immigrants

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian and Kuwaiti authorities have begun a crackdown on illegal residents and employees in the countries.

Saudi Arabia has arrested over 15, 209 people across the Kingdom in the span of a week.

Saudi interior ministry stated that the arrests have been made in coordination with various units of the security forces across the Kingdom during the week from June 2 to 10. The security forces have arrested 9,337 offenders of the residency system, 3,996 offenders of the border security rules, and 1,876 offenders of the labour laws.

Apart from the aforementioned arrests, 186 people have been held for trying to cross the Kingdom’s borders. Among those held for illegally trying to cross the border are 40% were Yemenis, 49% Ethiopians, and 11% of other nationalities, with 79 offenders, reported Saudi Gazette. The authorities also found 11 people guilty of harbouring the defaulters.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator into the Kingdom or provides transportation or shelter or any assistance shall be penalised with penalties of up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of SAR one million. The authorities will also confiscate the means of transportation and accommodation.

Kuwait crackdown on illegal residents:

Following suit, Kuwait has also begun cracking down on offenders, who have allegedly violated the country’s labour laws.

Eighty expatriates of various nationalities were held during the raids in Jleeb Al Shuyouk, Farwaniya governorate, Salmiya in Hawalli governorate and Salhiyah in Kuwait City.

The offenders comprise 48 persons reported as absentees, 13 others with expired residency permits and two more foreigners whose visas have expired, the Interior Ministry’s Media department said, reported Al-Rai.

Kuwait’s residency Affairs Police are leading the charge against illegal residents in the country. Five other offenders were arrested as they were not working for their sponsors. Apart from the aforementioned arrests, 12 others were held for not having identification documents.

All of the offenders have been referred to competent authorities for further investigation. It is to be noted that the interior ministry had extended the grace period for ex-pats to be resettled in the country.