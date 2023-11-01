Saudi Arabia: Last golden crescent of Grand Mosque installed

Riyadh: The last golden crescent has been installed on the minarets of the Al-Fatah Gate at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

With this, the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has successfully installed manmade crescents on all the minarets.

It comes as part of the ongoing largest-ever expansion of Islam’s holiest site.

The Grand Mosque features 13 minarets, each adorned with a golden crescent.

The crescent is made of carbon fibre and gilded glass and is 9 meters high and 2 meters wide.

تركيب آخر هلال من أهلة #المسجد_الحرام على منارة باب الفتح.

In June this year, two new crescents were installed on minarets of the King Abdulaziz Gate, the main entrance of the Grand Mosque.

Millions of Muslims from both within and outside the Kingdom visit mosques to pray and perform Umrah.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah. Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

The new season of Umrah began on July 19 coinciding with the beginning of the new Hijri year.

Saudi Arabia expects about 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season.