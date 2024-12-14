Saudi Arabia launches drive to ensure purity of Zamzam water for worshippers

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) authors on Friday announced a drive to ensure that the worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca receive the best Zamzam water.

The authority distributes 12,090 refrigerated containers and 4,556 non-refrigerated containers throughout the Grand Mosque, in addition to providing over 3 million cups, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The authority’s laboratory department verifies the quality and safety of Zamzam water by collecting 15 samples for laboratory testing using the latest devices and techniques in water analysis.

The process aims to achieve the highest levels of quality and safety, ensuring that Zamzam water is provided to Umrah performers and worshippers at the Grand Mosque on Fridays.

The Zamzam water goes to the worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque through several stages, taking into consideration the highest standards to preserve its quality, ensuring it reaches them in the best condition.

Historical significance of Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah al-Mukarramah, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years.

Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims and they usually drink it in the hope of overall wellbeing.

The water sourced from a well, is transported to the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque by pumping at 360 cubic meters per hour through two giant pumps.

The water is then transported to the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Zamzam Water Project for storage, disinfection, and distribution to the Zamzam tank station and King Abdulaziz sabil station.

It is transported using a network of 4 kilometres of stainless steel pipelines, equipped with air chambers, cleaning chambers, and control systems.