Saudi Arabia launches electronic visa waiver for UK, Ireland citizens

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has launched an electronic visa waiver for visitors from the United Kingdom (UK) and Northern Ireland.

The new scheme allows British and Irish citizens to enter the Kingdom for tourism, work, study or medical treatment and stay for up to six months on a single entry.

Procedures have been simplified as part of measures to ease travel restrictions and attract more tourists.

#انفوجرافيك_الخارجية | وزارة الخارجية تطلق ميزة الإعفاء الإلكتروني من التأشيرة لمواطني المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية لدخول المملكة pic.twitter.com/a77lpEpGQD — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) August 2, 2023

Here is how to apply for the e-visa

Fill out the application form on the MoFA website

The application must be submitted 90 days in advance and can be approved in 48 hours or more

The approval will be sent to the applicant’s e-mail address within 24 hours

In June 2022, the UK launched a similar e-visa facility for Saudi citizens. There is no requirement for applicants to provide biometrics, attend a visa application center or surrender passports before traveling for an e-visa.