Saudi Arabia launches emergency coalition to support Palestinian Authority

New York: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has announced the launch of an emergency international coalition to support the Palestinian Authority (PA), stressing that peace is impossible without the creation of a Palestinian state.

At a press conference in New York, attended by Arab and European ministers on Thursday, September 25, Prince Faisal confirmed that the Kingdom will contribute USD 90 million to the initiative.

The event took place during the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia, the European Union, and Norway, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Prince Faisal said the coalition aims to transform the New York Declaration into an actionable plan. “We sought to establish a clear and practical mechanism leading to a Palestinian state that protects Palestinian rights while ensuring Israel’s security,” he said.

He emphasised that Gaza and the West Bank must remain united under the Palestinian Authority. He also noted that 159 countries now recognise Palestine, calling this an “irreversible fact” supported by the vast majority of UN members.

وزير الخارجية السعودي: مستقبل قطاع غزة سيكون مرتبطاً بالضفة الغربية تحت إدارة السلطة الفلسطينية pic.twitter.com/Sc04eOIYPH — Asharq News الشرق للأخبار (@AsharqNews) September 25, 2025

The coalition’s priorities include securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, preventing West Bank annexation, and enabling the PA to assume full responsibilities. Arab and Islamic states also raised these concerns with US President Donald Trump during meetings in New York.

“Ending the war in Gaza will pave the way for a two-state solution,” Prince Faisal said. “It is the only viable path forward and the only way to revive hope.”

The minister underlined that establishing a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel remains central to regional peace. He expressed confidence that international efforts will help turn this goal into reality.