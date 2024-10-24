Saudi Arabia launches first hydrogen-powered taxi pilot project

Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched a pilot phase to integrate hydrogen-powered vehicles into the private taxi sector for the first time in the Kingdom, a significant step towards sustainable mobility.

This launch is part of TGA’s broader strategy to leverage advanced technologies in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

As part of a pilot phase, TGA signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment (AHG) and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

“The Powered by Hydrogen Taxi boosts sustainability and enhances the passenger experience with its comfortable ride, demonstrating a commitment to innovative transportation,” TGA wrote in a post on X.

تساهم سيارة الأجرة الهيدروجينية في تعزيز الاستدامة وتحسين تجربة الركاب، حيث تقدم رحلة مريحة وسلسة، مما يعكس الالتزام بتوفير خيارات نقل مبتكرة وموثوقة.#الهيئة_العامة_للنقل_TGA



This comes within the framework of the TGA’s aim to improve urban and rural quality of life by adopting environmentally friendly technology, reducing carbon emissions, and transitioning to clean-energy transportation.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and efficient, offering clean energy and emission-free operation without noise pollution, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

These vehicles offer a viable alternative to traditional transportation, boasting a 350-kilometer range and the ability to operate for up to eight hours a day.

It is worth noting that the TGA has launched a set of initiatives that include modern models and means of transportation, including electric passenger buses, self-driving buses, hydrogen trains, electric cars, and hydrogen-powered trucks.