Saudi Arabia launches Humain Chat, Arabic-first AI app

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched Humain Chat, a new Arabic-first conversational AI application developed by Humain, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company.

The service, available on web, iOS and Android, is powered by ALLaM 34B, the Kingdom’s flagship large language model.

The rollout in Saudi Arabia marks the beginning of a regional expansion, with a global launch to follow. The initiative reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to advance sovereign AI anchored in national infrastructure, cultural depth and linguistic equity, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Designed for the Arabic-speaking world

HUMAIN Chat targets more than 400 million Arabic speakers and two billion Muslims worldwide. It enables users to create, learn, and interact naturally in Arabic while offering seamless bilingual support with English.

Features include:

Real-time web search for accurate, up-to-date knowledge.

Speech input across multiple Arabic dialects.

Smooth switching between Arabic and English within the same chat.

Conversation sharing for collaboration and reuse.

Hosting on Saudi infrastructure, fully compliant with the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL).

Tareq Amin, chief executive of HUMAIN, said the launch demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s leadership in building AI that is globally competitive yet culturally authentic.

“This is a point of pride for Saudi Arabia. HUMAIN Chat shows that advanced technologies can be built in our own language, by Saudi talent, and aligned with our values. It is only the beginning of a journey to serve the Kingdom, the Arabic-speaking world, and beyond.”