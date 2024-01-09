Saudi Arabia launches Islamic Civilization Village project in Madinah

Madinah: Rua Al Madinah Holding, a unit owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced the launch of the Islamic Civilization Village project in Madinah.

The initiative aims to create a distinctive and appealing Islamic destination, enhancing the global experience of guests visiting Madinah.

It offers a comprehensive cultural and educational experience, encompassing diverse activities, exceptional hospitality, and historical shows showcasing various aspects of Islamic world history.

The project delves into the intricate details and profound history that shaped the rich tapestry of the ancient Islamic civilization.

Project consists of eight areas, including:

The Arabian Peninsula

The Arab Levant

Islamic South Asia

The Arab Maghreb

SEAN

Silk Road

Andalus

Africa

Here’s a glimpse

The project offers a variety of retail outlets, dining options, cafes, interactive shows, activities, and green spaces.

The Islamic Civilization Village project, covering over 257,000 square meters, leverages Madinah’s proximity to the Prophet’s Mosque.

CEO of Rua Al Madinah stated that the project will serve as a cultural and educational center, in which visitors will learn about the scientific brilliance and prominent contributions of Muslims throughout the ages.

He highlighted the project’s significance as a transformative addition to Madinah, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 203

The project presents promising investment opportunities for the private sector, thereby fostering job creation for Saudi nationals.

#IslamicCivilizationVillage comprises eight geographical zones, with a location near the Prophet's Mosque and spans over 257,000 square meters. It acquaints visitors with cultural civilizations across different epochs.#IslamicCivilizationVillage#RuaAlMadinahHolding pic.twitter.com/8QR3rflWr4 — رؤى المدينة القابضة | RUA Al Madinah Holding (@RuaAlmadinah) January 7, 2024