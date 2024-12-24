Saudi Arabia launches new beach on private Island in Red Sea

Saudi Arabia’s company, Cruise Saudi has rapidly expanded the market for maritime tourism and unveiled Saba Beach on its newly developed private island that lies within the Red Sea.

This unique project is a major achievement of Saudi Arabia that will advance its wide-scope tourism plan. It represents a significant leap forward in the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism development strategy, specifically targeting international cruise travellers.

Just a short sail from Jeddah, roughly 220 Nautical miles, Jabal AlSabaya will be exclusively accessible to all cruise line passengers, offering an unparalleled Red Sea experience that combines luxury, local culture, and the natural beauty of Saudi’s coastline.

Features of the beach

Upon completion of the first phase, facilities will include a floating park, a full-service restaurant, retail shops, a VIP beach and VVIP beachfront villas, according to a press release.

Visitors can also treat themselves to a spa experience, a shisha lounge, and a range of land and water activities that cater to all travellers. Guests can relax on beachside cabanas at Saba Beach or explore the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea with a snorkelling excursion.

Cruise Saudi was launched in 2021 to develop the infrastructure and services required to scale a full-suite cruise ecosystem in Saudi. It has equipped two ports along the Red Sea, Jeddah Islamic Port and Yanbu Commercial Port and plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

The development is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

