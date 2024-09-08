Saudi Arabia launches new transportation system to enhance Haj, Umrah

The authorities of the Kingdom stated that the initiative mainly aims at enhancing overall mobility at the two Holy Mosques and thus facilitating the performance of rituals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 8th September 2024 7:53 pm IST
Saudi Arabia launches new transportation system to enhance Haj, Umrah

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has announced that Saudi Arabia is exploring the development of a new transportation system to enhance the experience of 100,000 pilgrims per day during the peak seasons of Haj and Umrah.

The authorities of the Kingdom stated that the initiative mainly aims at enhancing overall mobility at the two Holy Mosques and thus facilitating the performance of rituals.

The project aims to cut the average time required to perform rituals from one hour to 30 minutes and boost pilgrim satisfaction from the current 78% to over 90%. This will be achieved using CAST standards and performance center indices to enhance efficiency and overall experience.

Also Read
UAE announces holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Regarding the proposed transporting solution, the General Authority revealed that it has started to receive applications from individuals interested in contributing innovative ideas. The project aims to focus specifically on making the performance of the tawaf and Sa’i rituals smoother and easier for pilgrims.

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, the new project will make a difference in Haj and Umrah journeys from booking to ritual completion by reducing waiting times and streamlining procedures for accessing services.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 8th September 2024 7:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button