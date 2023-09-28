Saudi Arabia launches online services for birth, death certificates

These services are a significant advance in electronic transactions, with the aim of saving time and effort while streamlining procedures.

Saudi Arabia launches birth, death certificate services digitally
Flag of Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched birth and death certificate services through a government service platform— Absher.

These services were launched by Lieutenant General Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Civil Affairs, on Tuesday, September 26.

Newly launched e-services

  • Digital birth certificate display service
  • Death certificate issuance and display service
  • Digital birth and death certificate verification service

Beneficiaries can access comprehensive information about the procedures and prerequisites for these services by logging into their accounts on the “Absher” platform.

These services are a significant advancement in electronic transactions, with the aim of saving time and effort while streamlining procedures.

