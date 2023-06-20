Saudi Arabia launches own cruise line brand, to create 50K jobs

By 2035, the cruise is expected to welcome 1.3 million guests.

Saudi Arabia launches AROYA Cruises, to create 50,000 jobs
Representative image

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched its own cruise line brand, AROYA Cruises, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Cruise Saudi, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is set to showcase the rich cultural heritage, history and hospitality of the Kingdom.

AROYA – derived from the words “Arabian” and “Roya,” meaning vision or dream – will provide a comprehensive journey, designed and built to reflect its brand values ​​of inspiration, enrichment, generosity and respect.

By 2035, the cruise is expected to welcome 1.3 million guests and create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. It will offer the highest quality of service, amenities, and shore excursion programs.

“This momentous step marks a historical milestone in Cruise Saudi’s ambitious strategy to create a premium cruise ecosystem in Saudi, in line with Vision 2030,” CEO of Cruise Saudi Lars Clasen said.

“AROYA Cruises will be operating as an autonomous brand within the Cruise Saudi portfolio, aiming to provide experiences and services specifically designed to embrace Arabian preferences.”

AROYA Cruises itineraries and packages are currently under development and will be announced at its commercial launch to be held in the coming months.

