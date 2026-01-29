Saudi Arabia launches projects worth SAR 2.5 bn in Makkah, Jeddah

The Deputy Emir of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Mishaal, on Wednesday, January 28, launched 17 development projects worth SAR 2.5 billion in Makkah and Jeddah with an aim to improve the infrastructure networks in the areas.

The projects were launched under the patronage of the custodian of the two Holy Mosques and Emir of Makkah, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, with the construction of 160 new ready-built factories, the projects will span an area exceeding 11 million square metres.

These projects will also focus on implementing water transmission pipelines and expanding a water station and establishing a quality laboratory within the food cluster, as well as electricity and shared services projects.

These initiatives aim to enhance service sustainability and support the accelerating growth of the industrial and logistics sectors, the news agency reported.

These projects are essential for the ongoing efforts of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones to develop an integrated industrial environment, enable national industries and strengthen the role of the industrial sector as a key driver of the national economy.