Saudi Arabia launches world’s first AI Arabic language center

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have launched the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) center for automatic processing of the Arabic language, under the name “Arabic Intelligence Center” in Riyadh.

It is operated by the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language.

The center aims to improve Arabic content in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, support scientific research, and applications to achieve the National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence and Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader.

It consists of five main labs, offers technical and linguistic advice on AI-driven Arabic language processing, hosts meetings, courses, and licenses for researchers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Abdullah Al-Washmi, Secretary-General of the King Salman International Academy for the Arabic Language, said, “The Arabic Intelligence Center is the first artificial intelligence center specialized in the automatic processing of the Arabic language, which contributes to enriching Arabic content in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, and supporting research, applications, and capabilities.”

He further said that the center’s success relies on its strategic objective of enhancing Arabic language innovation and integrating AI technology for both local and international purposes.

