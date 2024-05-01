Dubai announces distance learning for all private schools

The decision aims to guarantee the safety of teachers and students across the country due to unstable ‘weather conditions’ expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2024 1:30 pm IST
Photo: @Compare Fibre/Unsplash

The authorities in Dubai has announced distance learning for all private schools on Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3, due to expected unstable weather conditions.

“With unstable weather predicted, all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities must offer distance learning on Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3,” the Knowledge and Human Development Authority posted on X.

Officials also announced that all UAE government schools will implement distance learning for students on both days.

MS Education Academy

The decision aims to guarantee the safety of teachers and students nationwide.

This comes after National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicted heavy rainfall and thunder across the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, May 1, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) of the UAE emphasizes raising the alert level and readiness to ensure effective response and necessary support at both national and local levels.

