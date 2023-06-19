Saudi Arabia: LPG cylinders banned at Haj camps

The ban aimed to ensure pilgrims’ safety.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2023 11:14 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: LPG cylinders banned at Haj camps
Representative image

Riyadh: From Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) banned the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking purposes in the camps of pilgrims during the Haj season.

Monday marks the first day of Dhul-Hijjah month, corresponding to June 19.

Also Read
Haj 2023: Saudi Arabia urged pilgrims to wear mask

The Director-General of Civil Defense stated the decision to ban is part of civil defence measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims. It will be enforced in coordination with the security authorities.

MS Education Academy

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

Haj 2023 officially begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between June 26 to July 1.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2023 11:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button