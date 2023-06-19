Saudi Arabia: LPG cylinders banned at Haj camps

Riyadh: From Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) banned the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking purposes in the camps of pilgrims during the Haj season.

Monday marks the first day of Dhul-Hijjah month, corresponding to June 19.

The Director-General of Civil Defense stated the decision to ban is part of civil defence measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims. It will be enforced in coordination with the security authorities.

#الدفاع_المدني يؤكد حظر دخول واستخدام أسطوانات الغاز المسال بمخيمات الحجاج. pic.twitter.com/DYc8BP05uw — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) June 18, 2023

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

Haj 2023 officially begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between June 26 to July 1.