Saudi Arabia marks 95th National Day with fireworks, parades

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) celebrated its 95th national day on Tuesday, September 23, with nationwide festivities that reflected pride in the Kingdom’s unity, leadership and heritage.

Celebrations featured air and maritime shows, land parades and artistic performances across major cities. Fighter jets roared over Riyadh and Jeddah, while the Royal Saudi Naval Forces staged displays in Jubail, including boat parades and exhibitions of military equipment.

Synchronized fireworks illuminated skies in 13 cities at exactly 9 pm, drawing thousands of spectators to parks, waterfronts and public squares. The vibrant pyrotechnics were among the most anticipated highlights of the evening, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Families enjoy a hillside picnic as fireworks light up the city skyline. Photo: SPA

Festive crowds wave Saudi flags as fireworks light up the night sky for the 95th National Day.

Fireworks light Riyadh’s sky for National Day.

In Jeddah, festivities included horse shows at Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Square, interactive activities at Obhur Waterfront and cultural programmes attended by residents and visitors. The city was decorated with more than 3,000 flags, 2,200 lighting fixtures and 400 digital screens displaying images of national leaders and messages of unity.

Jeddah celebrates 95th National Day with 3000 flags.

Makkah’s events, held under the theme “Our Pride is in Our Nature,” showcased folk performances, poetry recitals and family competitions. In Madinah, security parades moved through King Fahd Park, while decorated government buildings and squares reflected the occasion’s spirit.

Makkah’s vibrant National Day festivities.

Saudi security forces march in Madinah for the 95th National Day.

Madinah dressed in green for Saudi National Day.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) staged its “Ezz Al Watan” event, presenting tactical manoeuvres and military band performances. Additional activities continued at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in the Eastern Province.

Children played a visible role in the celebrations, waving flags, wearing traditional costumes and taking part in parades and cultural programmes. In Al-Jouf, families joined municipal events featuring music, theatre and handicraft exhibitions, where children were at the heart of performances and interactive games.

Saudi traditional Ardah dance performance for 95th National Day.

Boys celebrate Saudi National Day in historic Diriyah.

SPA highlighted that the 95th National Day not only celebrated the Kingdom’s achievements but also brought together citizens and residents in a shared display of unity and belonging.