Saudi Arabia offers e-visa feature for FIFA Club World Cup 2023 ticket holders

The tournament, scheduled from December 12 to 22 in Jeddah, is set to be held for the first time in the Kingdom.

FIFA Club World Cup

In a step to streamline the travel procedures for football fans, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the launch of the electronic visa issuance feature for ticket holders for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023.

The electronic visa aims to provide the best experience for fans visiting the Kingdom to support their clubs during the tournament in an enthusiastic atmosphere.

Ticket holders can apply for an e-visa online to attend the tournament’s games.

The tournament, scheduled from December 12 to 22 in Jeddah, is set to be held for the first time in the Kingdom.

It is set to be held at the Radiant Jewel Stadium in Jeddah, and will feature clubs from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, England, Brazil, New Zealand, Japan, and Mexico.

