Saudi Arabia offers new benefits to importers, exporters

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced the expansion of its “Authorized Saudi Economic Operator Program” by offering new benefits and incentives for importers and exporters.

This initiative seeks to strengthen public-private partnerships in the import and export sectors, enhance global supply chain security, and offer significant advantages to participating businesses.

In collaboration with 14 government institutions, ZATCA now provides a range of administrative, procedural, and financial benefits across three categories, specifically designed for importers and exporters. A fourth category targets logistics service providers, including customs brokers and freight forwarders.

The program aims to open global markets, bolster Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector, facilitate trade, enhance competitiveness, streamline importer and exporter procedures, and improve supply chain efficiency. It ensures the smooth continuation of business operations with flexibility and efficiency.

ZATCA has partnered with various ministries and agencies, including the Ministries of Energy, Interior, Commerce, Environment, Water, Agriculture, Industry, Mineral Resources, Transport, and Health, along with the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization and the Ministry of Investment.

Since its launch in 2018, the program has attracted over 550 commercial establishments. Recognized in 80 countries, the Saudi Authorized Economic Operator Program provides benefits through mutual recognition agreements, aligning with the World Customs Organization’s International Trade Security and Facilitation Standards Framework.