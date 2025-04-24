Saudi Arabia offers tax, visa perks to lure foreign investors

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has recently launched a new campaign aimed at attracting foreign professionals and investors to its Special Economic Zones (SEZs). This campaign, led by the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA), introduces a series of incentives and tax exemptions to enhance the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s investment landscape.

The initiative offers a range of benefits, including tax and customs exemptions, fast-tracked visa processing, and financial equivalency waivers for foreign professionals. These measures are designed to position Saudi Arabia’s SEZs as leading regional investment hubs, fostering economic diversification and growth.

In partnership with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, ECZA is focused on simplifying regulatory processes and promoting a pro-investment business environment.

Through ECZA’s newly activated strategic partnerships, investors in the Special Economic Zones will benefit from reduced business costs, transparent regulations, and streamlined processes—simplifying their investment journey.



Learn more:https://t.co/p1FaTa0v00 pic.twitter.com/auqbpB69F1 — هيئة المدن والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة (@ECZA_GOV) April 23, 2025

“The partnerships we are building across government institutions are key to enabling a more competitive, investor-friendly environment,” said ECZA Secretary General Nabil Khojah. “These new incentives are designed to improve operational efficiency, minimise regulatory friction, and make our Special Economic Zones among the most attractive destinations for investment in the region.”

Strategic agreements have also been signed with the Ministry of Justice and the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration to establish arbitration and mediation centres within the SEZs, in line with international legal and commercial standards.

Further collaborations with the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) will simplify compliance protocols, making it easier for foreign products and services to enter the Saudi market.

Supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and digital transformation goals, ECZA is enhancing integration across government systems. Through the expansion of its One-Stop-Shop platform, investors can access all relevant regulatory services in a single, streamlined portal, significantly reducing the time required for licensing and operational approvals.