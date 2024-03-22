Saudi Arabia: Omani man treks 2500 km to Makkah for Umrah

Al Kathiri's journey was motivated by two reasons: to keep alive the tradition of his ancestors and to inspire young people to engage in sports.

Photo: X

Cairo: Abdullah Al Kathiri, an Omani traveller, has accomplished an incredible feat by walking 2,500 kilometres from his hometown of Salalah to Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the minor pilgrimage.

His journey took him through challenging terrains and weather conditions, including the Empty Quarter, a vast sand desert spanning four countries, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen and the UAE. Despite the difficulties, he persevered and received support from Yemeni tribes along the way.

He carried only the essentials, including some medicines and a mobile phone.

Upon reaching the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Al Kathiri was filled with a sense of peace and fulfilment. His journey serves as a reminder that with determination, perseverance, and support from others, we can achieve extraordinary things.

