Saudi Arabia opens alcohol sales to rich foreigners

There has been no official government notice, and it remains unclear whether these changes have been implemented across the country.

Night view of A12 Cafe in Riyadh with customers seated outside and large posters advertising Warsteiner 0.0 percent alcohol-free beer on the storefront.
Customers outside A12 Cafe in Riyadh promoting 0.0 percent draft beer. Photo: AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has eased its restrictions on alcohol sales, with reports saying that non-Muslim foreign residents earning at least 50,000 riyals (Rs 11,97,799) per month are now allowed to purchase liquor.

As Islam is the official state religion of the country, the Quran has affected its laws and social norms from the outset. Although in recent years, several laws like the nationwide ban on women driving have been lifted.

According to a Bloomberg report, non-Muslim foreign residents with high income will be permitted to purchase alcohol from the country’s only liquor store front in the capital city of Riyadh. The store had initially opened for sales exclusively to foreign diplomats and most recently expanded access to non-Muslims holding premium residency status.

The average monthly salary of citizens in Saudi Arabia is 10,250 riyals, which is Rs 2,45,548. Residents who want to make use of the eased restrictions must show a salary certificate proving their monthly income before they are allowed into the liquor store.

The move comes amid the rapid changes Saudi Arabia has been implementing under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Reportedly, the shop does not appear on maps and is only accessible when the location is shared directly. The guards appointed near the store meticulously check the customers’ IDs before letting them in.

The prohibition of alcohol has been in effect since the early 1950s, and has remained as a central component of the Kingdom's social framework.

