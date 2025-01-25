Saudi Arabia opens first sandy beach in North Abhar

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) authorities in Jeddah inaugurated the first sandy beach in North Abhar, covering an area of 17,640 square meters, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday, January 23.

This initiative is part of the municipality’s efforts to revitalize waterfronts and establish exemplary public sandy beaches. Since its opening, the beach has been popular with visitors and tourists.

The beach is equipped with lifeguards accredited by the Saudi Life Saving Federation, ensuring prompt responses to any emergencies, hence providing free, secure, and well-equipped spaces for individuals to relish swimming and various water activities.

Also Read Habibi come to Dubai: UAE launches Golden Visa for content creators

Development efforts included installing marine surveillance towers to improve safety and emergency rescue efforts. Solar-powered lights were installed for eco-friendly illumination. Informational signs were also placed to guide beachgoers on rules and hours.

Furthermore, the municipality is working on two more beaches in North Abhar, one covering 10,320 square meters and the other 75,000 square meters.