Saudi Arabia opens the largest mobile game city on Red Sea

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened the city of Jeddah Pier, which is the largest mobile game city on the Red Sea coast, as part of the Jeddah Season 2022.

Jeddah Pier is distinguished by its privileged location on the coast of the sea, as well as the diversity of its activities, and is suitable for all ages.

Jeddah Pier includes more than 39 diverse entertainment games and provides seven diverse international experiences, in addition to the first rollercoaster, and many daily activities that are suitable for adults, children, and all family members.

Saudi Arabia expects the Games City to witness a large turnout of residents and visitors to Jeddah to experience a world-class entertainment experience.

Jeddah Pier accommodates more than 18,000 visitors, and its activities are spread over several locations, most notably the “Colored Garden”, a distinctive area with a tunnel made of roses, in addition to a large children’s play area.

Among the sites in the city are also— Adrenaline area, which contains a group of games, in addition to areas Ain Al-Arous, rollercoaster, and other interesting games.

The area also includes a place to relax, and many different shops, restaurants, and cafes.

The Jeddah Season will be held this year under the slogan “Our Good Days”, and it includes 2,800 activities in nine regions, according to a previous announcement by the organizer.

The second edition of Jeddah Season includes the largest anime entertainment village in the Middle East, the largest mobile amusement park on the sea, a K-Pop singing festival, a Comic-con exhibition, 24 international and Arab concerts, and a huge fashion exhibition.

The first edition of the Jeddah Season was launched in 2019, and included 150 events, which were visited by about 15 million visitors, according to official data.

The season, which started in early May and is scheduled to last two months and aims to shed light on Jeddah and include it in the global community.

It also aims to make it the capital of tourism and entertainment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Entertainment occupies an important place in the Kingdom’s plan to diversify the economy away from oil, as the government plans to raise Saudi family spending on this sector to six percent by 2030.