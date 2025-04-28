Saudi Arabia: Over 13 million people visit Rawdah in 2024

Madinah: More than 13 million people visited Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, in 2024.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has successfully facilitated the smooth flow of these visitors, thanks to its organisational efforts to enhance the experience for the guests of God.

These efforts included the development of a pre-booking system through the official digital apps Nusuk and Tawakkalna, expanding coordination with security, health, and service agencies, and enhancing the capacity of field personnel to ensure the smooth flow of visitors and to manage their entry and exit, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Visits to the revered site are conducted according to crowd-management rules, with separate schedules set for men and women.

Also Read Performing Haj without permit is a sinful act: Saudi Council of Senior Scholars

Artificial intelligence was employed to analyse visitor traffic and optimise entry times. Multilingual signage and support services were also provided for the elderly and individuals with disabilities, ensuring an accessible and safe spiritual experience for all.

The authority reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to improving services at the two holy mosques, in alignment with the strategic objectives of the Kingdom’s vision, particularly in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global Islamic destination.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Rawdah.