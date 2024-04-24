Saudi Arabia: Over 19 million visit Rawdah in Madinah in two years

More than 19 million people have visited the Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah over the past two years.

The announcement was made recently by the Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, during his speech at the opening of the first Umrah and Ziyarah Forum at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah.

The forum, inaugurated under the patronage of Madinah Emir Prince Salman bin Sultan, aims to enhance the religious tourist experience.

The forum, featuring over 100 pavilions showcasing services from tourism, healthcare, and technology, hosts 180 speakers to discuss improvements to the pilgrim experience.

صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة – حفظه الله – يفتتح #منتدى_العمرة_والزيارة في نسخته الأولى بالمدينة المنورة.#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/wGFtHhGOvK — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) April 22, 2024

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah and Pilgrim Experience Program host a three-day event from Aprip 22 to 24, featuring dialogue sessions, workshops, and competitions like an AI competition and a hackathon.

Al-Rabiah pointed out that the 28 government agencies and over 3,000 local and international companies are participating in a forum which aimed at signing over 1,500 agreements between Saudi visitation and Umrah companies and international counterparts.

He also announced the launch of the call center (1966) in nine languages to handle communications and inquiries from God’s guests, in collaboration with the Ministry and the General Authority.