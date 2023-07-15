Saudi Arabia: Over 383,000 pilgrims visited Madinah this Haj season

Riyadh: The number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah after completing their Haj rituals in Makkah until Thursday reached 383,275, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Haj 2023 ended on July 1, and many pilgrims who had not visited Islam’s second-holiest city before the Haj head to Madinah.

Statistics from the Haj and Visit Committee revealed that 22,383 pilgrims arrived in Madinah on July 13.

Also Read Over 1.84M pilgrims from 150 countries perform Haj 2023

The report shows the number of pilgrims departing to their countries reached 227,989, while 155,252 pilgrims remained in Madinah.

The housing occupancy rate in Madinah reached 51 percent, and 2,177 pilgrims benefited from medical services provided to them.

After a lull of nearly three years, Haj was performed without any Covid-19 restrictions.

On July 27, Saudi Arabia announced that the total number of pilgrims this Haj season has recorded more than 1.8 million, including more than 184,000 from home, from more than 150 countries.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty for those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.