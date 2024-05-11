Saudi Arabia: Over 40M Zamzam water bottles ready for Haj 2024

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Zamazemah Company has announced the distribution of more than 40 million bottles of Zamzam water during the Haj 1445 AH-2024 season.

Yasser Shushu, a board member of the company, said that each pilgrim will receive 22 bottles for the Haj next month, and has established digital channels for direct interaction.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Zamzam water bottles will be scanned using easy-to-read barcodes, ensuring high-quality digital transformation for efficient order and delivery to pilgrims.

As the sacred Haj season started, the first flights of pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom on Thursday, May 9. Preparations in the Kingdom are underway to ensure that worshippers have access to the revered Zamzam water, which holds significance for all the pilgrims visiting the holy sites.

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah, 21 metres east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back thousands of years. Being 30 metres deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims who drink it with the belief that it strengthens their overall well-being.