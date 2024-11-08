Saudi Arabia: Padma Shri Nouf Al-Marwaai appointed Asian Yoga Sports Federation prez

Padma Shri awardee and Saudi Arabia’s first woman yoga master, Nouf Al-Marwaai, has been appointed as the president of the Asian Yogasan Sports Federation for the upcoming term.

Al-Marwaai, who is also president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, was unanimously appointed during the Asian federation’s sixth general assembly meeting held at General Authority of Sports headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Al-Marwaai expressed her pride and gratitude for the support shown by the representatives of 15 countries.

She attributed her selection to Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in the sports sector, highlighting the trust placed in her by general assembly members.

Al-Marwaai Al-Marwaai pledged to expand yoga promotion across Asia and increase regional championships to make it accessible to all ages.

She also acknowledged the support of Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, which significantly influenced her appointment and sustained Saudi Arabia’s international presence.

In November 2017, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom.