Saudi Arabia: Quran recitation to be completed in Makkah, Madinah today

The completion of recitation of the Holy Quran (Khatm Al Quran) at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah will be held during Taraweeh prayers on the 29th night of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024 corresponding to Sunday, April 7.

Khatm Al Quran dua will be in the last rak’ah of Taraweeh prayer immediately after the recitation of Surah An Nas. It is noteworthy that the Duaa used to be performed at the Tahajjud Prayer in the previous years.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, will complete the Quran and dua in the Grand Mosque. This would be the Al-Sudais 34th consecutive year of conducting the Khatam Al Quran dua.

Sheikh Salah Al Budair, the Imam of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, will complete th Quran and dua in the Prophet’s Mosque.

Umrah pilgrims and visitors are expected to flock in the millions, and a devotional environment filled with reverence and tranquility will be created for them in the Two Holy Mosques.

In this regard, the Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque raised the readiness of its religious system to the highest level, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Night 29: Sheikh Hameed and Sheikh Budair will lead Taraweeh prayers in Masjid An Nabawi tonight!



“Completion of Holy Quran and Dua by Sheikh Budair” pic.twitter.com/IuN42hfhwb — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) April 7, 2024