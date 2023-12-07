Saudi Arabia ranks first in world AI competition

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has achieved the highest global ranking by winning the most medals in the World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth (WAICY).

The event, organized by the Saudi Data and AI Authority in collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) from December 2 to 3, attracted over 18,000 students from 40 countries.

The Kingdom won eleven medals, while the US won ten medals, India and Greece each received two medals, and Canada and Singapore each won one medal, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday, December 6.

The Kingdom’s students from the general educational level participated in the AI showcase, AI-generated art, and AI large language model competition.

SDAIA and KAUST have been awarded the Global Outstanding Organization Award for their outstanding contributions to AI education, empowering young minds and preparing them for the evolving AI landscape.