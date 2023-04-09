Saudi Arabia ranks second globally in society awareness of AI

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked second in the world in societal awareness of artificial intelligence, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A survey within the Artificial Intelligence Index, in its sixth edition, issued by the American Stanford University, on Thursday, revealed a high rate of confidence of Saudi citizens in dealing with artificial intelligence products and services in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom came after China, which ranked first in terms of positivity and optimism of Saudi citizens towards artificial intelligence products and services provided in Saudi Arabia during the current and future phases.

The survey included a number of criteria, the most important of which was the extent of “society’s knowledge of the benefits and value of artificial intelligence products and services.”

Saudi Arabia came in first place in the world, equal to China and ahead of South Korea and America, in a question about “the positive impact of artificial intelligence products and services on the lives of respondents in the survey during the next 3-5 years.”

Saudi Arabia ranked second in the world, ahead of South Korea and Brazil, when it came to talking about “whether artificial intelligence products and services will make the lives of the respondents easier.”

It also ranked second globally, ahead of India, France and Russia, when respondents were asked “about their knowledge of the benefits and value of artificial intelligence products and services.”

Efforts in Saudi Arabia to develop artificial intelligence do not stop, and Riyadh announced, in 2021, that it aims to establish 400 companies in the field of artificial intelligence and contribute to attracting investments in this field, during the next 10 years, estimated at 80 billion Saudi Riyals.

The head of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, said in 2022, that by 2024, 70 per cent of institutions in the Kingdom will use AI-based infrastructure and smart cloud services to activate artificial intelligence.

More than 50 per cent of organizations use hosted AI services; to enhance its application portfolios by 2023, according to Al-Ghamdi.