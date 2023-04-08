Saudi Arabia reveals average time to perform Umrah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has revealed that the total average time for performing Umrah rituals from the beginning of Tawaf to the end of Sai is 104 minutes.

This was shared during the first ten days of the holy month of Ramzan through an infographic posted on the General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques’ official Twitter account.

It takes an average of 49 minutes for Tawaf, 11 minutes for pilgrims to move from Tawaf to Sai, and 44 minutes for Sai.

المدة الزمنية لقضاء مناسك العمرة خلال العشر الأولى من شهر رمضان المبارك



These statistics come at a time when the Saudi authorities conducted field surveys to determine the average time in February 2022.

The General Presidency also stated that the Agency for Security, Safety, Emergency Response and Risk provided more than 500 security personnel to serve visitors to the Grand Mosque during the month of Ramzan.

Moreover, more than 15 multilingual security monitors are assigned to assist visitors to the Grand Mosque.