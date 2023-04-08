Video: Robot serves iftar meals in Saudi Arabia’s capital

Riyadh: A robot in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh is serving Iftar meals to fasting people during the holy month of Ramzan.

A video clip circulating on social media platforms shows a robot moving on the sidewalk carrying sunset meals and delivering to volunteers who served people inside the cars.

The robot is shown wearing a jacket with a sign on the back that reads in Arabic— “Ramzan without [food] waste.”

The General Authority for Food Security in Saudi Arabia (GFSA), a government body, recently launched a campaign to urge the public to reduce food waste during Ramzan when food consumption usually increases.

Traditionally, free iftar initiatives are launched during Ramzan in the kingdom.

More than 11,000 meals were served last week at an iftar party hosted by the municipal authorities in Al-Kharj Governorate, southeast of Riyadh.