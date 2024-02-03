Saudi Arabia ranks third in Arab countries in obesity cases

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been ranked third among Arab countries in obesity cases, after Kuwait and Qatar, local media reported.

Dr Walid Al-Bakr, a diabetes and endocrinology consultant, recently revealed during a lecture the cases of obesity in the Kingdom are estimated at 35.4 percent.

He also revealed that the Hail region in the north-western Kingdom leads in obesity prevalence at 33.9 percent, followed by the Eastern Province at 22.7 percent, Al Qassim at 26.5 percent, and Tabuk at 25.2 percent.

As per a report by the Arabic daily Sabq, Al-Bakr said obesity is linked to various diseases such as diabetes, heart disorders, high blood pressure, arthritis, and cancer.

Obesity can lead to various negative effects such as lack of movement, joint pains, snoring, backaches, and sleep disturbances, he added.

“Obesity impacts reproduction, requiring nutritional information and daily physical activity. Walking applications should be used for 10,000 steps daily.”

Al Bakr criticizes school canteens for unhealthy food and advocates for low-calorie alternatives and increased physical education classes to combat obesity.

He called for the introduction of education courses to assist students in recognizing the calories and nutrient requirements from each meal.