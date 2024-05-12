Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have halted the distribution and recalled contaminated mayonnaise following a food poisoning outbreak in Riyadh.

The news came to light on April 25, when Riyadh Municipality reported a food poisoning case, leading to one death and 75 hospitalizations, including 69 Saudis and six expatriates.

On Saturday, May 11, the ministry of municipal, rural affairs and housing announced that a Saudi food and drug authority (SFDA) laboratory test revealed clostridium botulinum in a Bon Tum mayonnaise brand used by the Hamburgini.

The ministry, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Authority and other relevant bodies, swiftly implemented additional measures.

Product recall: ‘Bon Tum’ mayonnaise distribution in Saudi Arabia is halted, with the product removed from markets and food establishments in all cities, and the factory shutting down pending legal action.

Product destroyed: The factory will withdraw and destroy all remaining product stock, regardless of batch or expiration date.

Customer notification: The factory’s customers, particularly restaurants and food establishments, have been urged to dispose of a specific type of mayonnaise.

Enhanced monitoring: Regulatory agencies and municipal authorities will intensify monitoring and inspection campaigns nationwide to ensure the safety of all food products for consumption.

The ministry and authorities are urging the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours or unsubstantiated news.