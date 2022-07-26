Saudi Arabia records two new cases of monkeypox virus

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Monday announced that it had detected two new cases of monkeypox in the country, which has recently spread in several countries in the world, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry said those infected had returned from Europe.

According to a statement by the health ministry, this brings the total number of people infected with monkeypox to three across the Kingdom.

On July 14, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the detection of the first case of monkeypox in a person returning from overseas.

The first case of monkeypox has been recovered and completed the observation period and the other two cases are under observation and their health condition was excellent.

The ministry stressed its continuation of monitoring and follow-up work on the developments of monkeypox and announcing in all transparency about any cases that are monitored, confirming its readiness and ability to deal with any development of the disease.

Also Read MonkeyPox is a serious health threat; in case of any symptom rush to your doctor

The Ministry of Health recommends that everyone follow health instructions, especially during travel, through its official channels, as well as the Public Health Authority (Weqaya) or contact the call center (937) in case of any inquiry regarding monkeypox disease.

In May 2022, the UAE announced that it had detected the first case of monkeypox in the country before the number later increased to 16.

On Friday, July 22, Qatari Ministry of Public Health on Friday announced the registration of the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country.

On Saturday, July 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency due to the outbreak of monkeypox, as the classification is the highest alert that the organization can issue.

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the spread of the disease, which is now in more than 70 countries, as an “extraordinary” situation.

🚨 BREAKING:

"For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global #monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/qvmYX1ZBAL — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 23, 2022

As of Saturday, July 23, the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox has crossed the 17,000 mark in more than seventy-five countries, in an outbreak of which Europe is most affected.

About Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral infection that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest regions of central and western Africa, and may sometimes spread to other regions.

The monkeypox virus was first discovered in 1958, and the first human case was reported in Africa in 1970, and this is not the first time that the virus has spread outside Africa, and people with monkeypox usually have symptoms that include

Fever

Rash that resembles smallpox

Swollen lymph nodes

Other health complications

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with a substance contaminated with the virus, but it is less prevalent than other infectious diseases, including corona and seasonal influenza.