Saudi Arabia: Red alerts issued for heavy rains, flash floods

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged the public to take precautions after the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued red alerts for heavy rainfall and potential flash floods across several regions on Friday, August 22.

Warnings were raised for Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, Aseer, Jazan and Najran, where thunderstorms are forecast to bring heavy downpours, flash floods and dangerous flows in valleys and near dams.

Authorities have advised residents and visitors to avoid flood-prone areas, refrain from attempting to cross wadis, and follow safety instructions issued through official platforms.

Civil Defence teams remain on standby to respond to emergencies as unstable conditions persist. The NCM is closely monitoring developments and will provide continuous updates.

A day earlier, on Thursday, August 21, showers fell over Makkah, providing respite from the heat. At the Grand Mosque, pilgrims continued performing Umrah despite the weather. Arabic TV channel Al-Ekhbariya reported that worshippers, drenched in their white Ihrams, circled the Kaaba and raised their hands in prayer as lightning lit the skies above.